Netflix Developing Jessica Watson Sailing Drama ‘True Spirit’ – Variety

Netflix is creating a characteristic movie based mostly on Jessica Watson’s crusing memoir “True Spirit,” with Sarah Spillane on board to direct.

Watson turned the youngest individual to sail solo, continuous and unassisted around the globe in 2009, surviving seven knockdowns whereas at sea for 210 days on a 33-foot vessel. She returned Sydney, Australia, three days earlier than her 17th birthday. Watson mentioned she didn’t think about herself a hero and described herself as an “peculiar individual, who had a dream, labored onerous at it and proved that something actually is feasible.”

“It’s fairly humbling to have Netflix deliver my story to life,” Watson mentioned. “I hope that the movie conjures up individuals around the globe to attempt crusing and to additionally pursue their very own adventures. I’m thrilled that will probably be directed by Sarah and supported by such a powerful manufacturing group.”

Spillane, whose directing credit embrace “Across the Block” and “This Life,” will write the script with Cathy Randall. Debra Martin Chase (“The Princess Diaries,” “Sisterhood of the Touring Pants”) of Martin Chase Productions is producing the movie with Andrew Fraser (“Lion”) for Sunstar Leisure. Spillane and Shahen Mekertichian for Sunstar Leisure will function govt producers.

Watson will seek the advice of on the biopic. She additionally self-filmed a documentary, “210 Days,” which is narrated by Richard Branson. She was named Younger Australian of the 12 months in 2011 and obtained an Order of Australian Medal) in 2012 for service to crusing and as a job mannequin for younger Australians.