Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and others do not look the same on all devices: which one to choose to enjoy the best quality

The great versatility of streaming platforms means that we can enjoy all the content they offer through any device. However, of course, the experience is not the sameSince, for example, watching a movie or series on a mobile device is not the least bit like what a gigantic television screen, or projector, and a good sound system offer us.

But far from the direct experience that the hardware with which we access this type of content can offer us, this time we focus on the more technical part, assessing the image quality that these services grant us according to the devices with which we access they. A new study casts doubt on the quality of viewing on the PC, suggesting that the bitrate we obtain It is not comparable to that offered by a Smart TV.

Watching streaming content on PC has its downsides

The study has been carried out by the Conviva firm, who have published a series of graphs obtained through metrics of more than 180,000 million streams each year. During each fiscal quarter, this firm publishes the results, and this time it has given bad news to those who access streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and company, through PC.





While image quality has improved globally, with an average bitrate of about 6.96 Mbps, this study notes that there are clear differences in these figures depending on the device with which we access these services, claiming that the desktop is “the worst image quality”.

“Image quality has also improved on consoles by up to 16%, with a bitrate of 7.86 Mbps, although behind smart TVs, which average about 8.80 Mbps. Desktop computers obtained the lowest gains, improving by 3%, although having the worst image quality of all the devices with a bitrate of 2.95 Mbps. ”





This has its reasons, although the vast majority of them are focused on the security and protection of copies of a work. And is that The world of the PC is so wide and open that it allows us to make a practically exact copy of the content we are seeing on these services, and most PCs and browsers do not have limitations in this regard. That is why to a large extent, when these services are accessed through the browser, the quality of the stream is limited to resolutions of 720p and 1080p with a low bitrate.

The PC represents an 11% market index in terms of the consumption of streaming services, a percentage identical to that of mobile devices. In contrast, smart TVs take most of the pie, with a rate of 73% in the last fiscal quarter.

