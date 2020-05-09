Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO and More – Variety

Since Hollywood shut down as a result of coronavirus pandemic, a number of present premieres have been rescheduled, and with a whole bunch of sequence set to air this yr, there’s a ton to maintain monitor of. So, to your comfort, Variety has compiled a listing of season finales and premiere dates for tv exhibits returning, newly premiering, and/or to be introduced for the approaching yr.

The in depth listing beneath accommodates premiere dates on broadcast, cable and premium channels, in addition to streaming. Have a look to seek out out when specials reminiscent of Jerry Seinfeld’s “23 Hours to Kill” will premiere on Netflix and when exhibits together with “Homecoming” and “Useless to Me” are returning for a second season.

MAY

Might 1

Hollywood: Season 1 (Netflix)

Add: Season 1 (Amazon)

Making an attempt: Season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Betty (HBO)

Ghostwriter Season 1, Half 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Into the Night time: Season 1 (Netflix)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Netflix)

Might 3

Billions: Season 5 (Showtime)

The Actual Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (Bravo)

Rick and Morty: Season 4 (Grownup Swim)

Might 4

Creepshow: Season 1 (AMC)

Reno 911!: Season 1(Quibi)

Ineffective Celeb Historical past: Season 1 (Quibi)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Season 1 (Disney Plus)

Might 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix, Particular)

Million Greenback Itemizing Los Angeles: Season 12 (Bravo)

Might 6

Workin’ Mothers: Season 4 (Netflix)

Might 7

Blindspot: Season 5

Tyler Perry’s Bruh: Season 1 (BET Plus)

Celeb Watch Social gathering (Fox)

Might 8

Useless to Me: Season 2 (Netflix)

Photo voltaic Opposites: Season 1 (Hulu)

The Eddy: Season 1 (Netflix)

Robbie: Season 1 (Comedy Central)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)

Might 10

Feeding America Comedy Competition(NBC)

I Know This A lot Is True: Season 1 (HBO)

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales: Season 2 (Grownup Swim)

Might 11

Trial by Media: Season 1(Netflix)

Blackballed: Season 1 (Quibi)

Barkitecture: Season 1 (Quibi)

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart: Season 1 (Meals Community)

Amy Schumer Learns to Prepare dinner: Season 1 (Meals Community)

Might 12

Hollywood Sport Night time: Season 7 (NBC)

The Completely happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)

Might 14

The Distress Index: Season 2 (TBS)

Might 15

The Nice: Season 1 (Hulu)

Masters of Phantasm: Season 10 (The CW)

It’s a Canine’s Life: Season 1 (Disney Plus)

The Final Narc: Miniseries (Amazon)

Might 17

Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)

Snowpiercer: Season 1 (TNT)

Might 18

The Now: Season 1 (BBC Radio 4)

Centerpiece: Season 1 (Quibi)

Might 19

Stargirl: Season 1 (The CW)

The Genetic Detective: Season 1 (ABC)

Might 20

Sport On: Season 1 (CBS)

At House with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

Jay Leno’s Storage : Season 6 (NBC)

The 100: Season 7 (The CW)

Final Tag: Season 1 (Fox)

Might 21

Burden of Reality: Season 3 (The CW)

The Break up: Season 2 (Sundance TV)

Penance: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Holey Moley: The Sequel (ABC)

Labor of Love: Season 1 (Fox)

To Inform the Reality: Season 5 (ABC)

Might 22

Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon)

Promoting Sundown: Season 2 (Netflix)

Might 25

Life-Measurement Toys: Season 1 (Quibi)

The Titan Video games: Season 2 (NBC)

Barkskins: Season 1 (Nationwide Geographic)

Grant: Miniseries (Historical past)

Might 26

America’s Obtained Expertise: Season 15 (NBC)

World of Dance: Season 4 (NBC)

Might 27

Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD: Season 7(ABC)

Legendary: Season 1 (HBO Max)

The Not-Too-Late Present With Elmo: Season 1 (HBO Max)

Love Life: Season 1 (HBO Max)

American Soul: Season 2 (BET)

Might 29

Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu)

Central Park: Season 1 (Apple TV Plus)

House Drive: Season 1 (Netflix)

Any person Feed Phil: The Third Course (Netflix)

Might 31

Celeb Household Feud: Season 6 (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 (ABC)

Quiz: Miniseries (AMC)

Match Sport: Season 5 (ABC)

JUNE

June 2

Fuller Home: Season 5 (Netflix)

Maxxx: Season 1 (Hulu)

Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

June 5

Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (Showtime)

Trackers: Season 1 (Cinemax)

Pricey… (Apple TV Plus)

June 6

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It (HBO)

June 7

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 2 (Nat Geo)

June 8

L.A.’s Best: Season 2 (Spectrum)

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! (ABC)

June 10

Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix)

June 11

The Daring Sort: Season 4 (Freeform)

Don’t: Season 1(ABC)

The Nice Debate: Season 1 (Syfy)

June 12

Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu)

June 14

Helter Skelter: Docuseries (Epix)

June 15

Hidden: Season 2 (Acorn TV)

June 17

Bulletproof: Collection 2 (The CW)

June 19

Love, Victor: Season 1 (Hulu)

Style the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

June 21

Yellowstone: Season 3 (Paramount)

Perry Mason: Season 1 (HBO)

The Chi: Season 3 (Showtime)

NOS4A2: Season 2 (AMC, BBC America)

Espys (ESPN)

June 22

Penn & Teller: Idiot Us: Season 7 (The CW)

June 28

Black Monday: Season 2 (Showtime)

I’ll Be Gone within the Darkish: Season 1 (HBO)

JULY

July 3

Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon)

July 5

Outcry: Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8

Robust as Nails: Season 1 (CBS)

July 15

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, launches vast

AUGUST

Date TBA: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)

Date TBA: Lovecraft Nation (HBO)

SEPTEMBER

Date TBA: Ratched (Netflix)

Sept. 16

ACM Awards (CBS)

Sept. 20

Emmy Awards (ABC)

OCTOBER

Date TBA: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Oct. 14

CMT Awards (CMT)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 15

Individuals’s Alternative Awards (E!)

DECEMBER

Date TBA: Marvel’s WandaVision (Disney Plus)