Netflix displays a brand new trailer for The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath and provides new main points of the sequel: “mainly the similar persona, who continues to be alive”

Leatherface is again to perpetuate the horror of The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath with a brand new film coming to Netflix on February 18, 2022. Whilst we wait, the corporate has printed a first trailer that makes the intentions of this film somewhat transparent: being a right away sequel to the 1974 installment, The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath.

Director Fede Álvarez instructed Leisure Weekly that it’s “Fairly harsh, however on the identical time, it has the simplicity of that first film. We needed to get a hold of an easy premise with an impressive ripple impact. The whole thing is positioned in the appropriate position: all you need to do is push the primary domino and the entirety will occur easily.”

In 2022, the face of insanity returns.

TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, simplest on Netflix February 18. percent.twitter.com/9s6MWDDnOR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 4, 2021

The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson y Jacob Latimore within the function of a bunch of pals who come to a rural city to flip it the wrong way up. And in some ways, this parallels the unique film.

“I feel the primary movie hit the spot through portraying that tradition conflict between the rustic and town“, says Álvarez.”Within the Nineteen Seventies, hippies represented the formative years of town. This time, they’re extra like Austin hipsters who’re very entrepreneurial and feature goals of having clear of town and again within the nation. They are attempting to gentrify small-town The us, and shall we embrace they meet some rejection“.

A rejection within the type of Leatherface (Mark Burnham to interchange the overdue Gunnar Hansen) and his great chainsaw, that “mainly the similar persona, nonetheless alive“, clarifies Álvarez.”Our thought used to be that this man would most definitely disappear after the entirety he is carried out. You recognize, how do you catch a man who has a masks? As soon as the masks is got rid of and runs away, it is rather simple for it to cover someplace“This sequel is ready many years after the unique movie.”Been hiding for a protracted, very long time, looking to be a just right particular person“he added.

The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath (2022) will premiere on Netflix on February 18, 2022.