Netflix displays a small glimpse of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: “It is a tale you might imagine you recognize, however… you do not”

Pinocchio, by way of Guillermo del Toro, has simply gained its first teaser trailer, which guarantees an overly other take at the vintage fairy story. After greater than a decade in manufacturing, the movie was once in the end introduced by way of Netflix a couple of years in the past. Now, this new teaser displays del Toro’s first prevent movement movie with a somewhat attention-grabbing clip, albeit an overly transient one.

And it stars none as opposed to Ewan McGregor.

Pinocchio takes up the vintage tale by way of Carlo Collodi during which a wood puppet magically involves existence to lend a hand Geppetto, a sculptor. This can be a well known tale that has already been dropped at the large display screen, particularly in Walt Disney’s 1940 animated movie.

However regardless that this tale has been informed ahead of, Del Toro guarantees a brand new model:

“It is a tale you might imagine you recognize, however… you do not. Now not trulySays Sebastian J. Cricket on this first teaser trailer.You spot, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was once there. If truth be told I lived, truly lived, within the middle of the wood boy“.

The brand new teaser trailer might simplest be about 30 seconds lengthy, however it already appears as fascinating as you’ll be expecting. This model of Guillermo del Toro has been in preparation by way of the filmmaker since 2008.

“No artwork shape has influenced my existence and paintings greater than animation, and no personality in historical past has had as deep a private reference to me as Pinocchio.“he stated when the movie was once greenlit in 2018.”I have sought after to make this film for so long as I will be able to consider.“.

Ewan McGregor voices Sebastian J. Cricket along an outstanding forged that comes with David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman.

Newcomer Gregory Mann will play Pinocchio.

Guillermo del Toro will direct the movie from a script he co-wrote with Patrick McHale. Del Toro could also be generating the movie, at the side of Lisa Henson, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico and Gary Ungar.

Pinocchio is scheduled to premiere on Netflix for subsequent December 2022.