Netflix Doc ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Details College Bribery Scandal

A brand new Netflix documentary will pull again the curtain on the infamous faculty admissions bribery scandal that ensnared Hollywood celebrities, financiers and different members of the monied elite.

“Operation Varsity Blues,” directed by Chris Smith, will debut on the streaming service on March 17, 2021. The movie guarantees to offer a deep dive into the strategies utilized by Rick Singer to get the youngsters of his rich purchasers into high faculties. These schemes included every thing from enabling children to cheat on their faculty admissions exams to falsifying sports activities credentials or bribing college officers.

“Determined Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, “Full Home” actress Lori Loughlin and her dressmaker husband Mossimo Giannulli and TPG Development founder Invoice McGlashan have been amongst Singer’s purchasers. When the scandal erupted in 2019, it grew to become entrance web page information. Not solely did it contain family names, but it surely additionally illustrated the huge hole between the haves and have nots and the ways in which members of the one p.c had been in a position to successfully sport the system.

Smith has been a crack chronicler of latest scandals and outsized personalities. He directed “Fyre,” a have a look at Billy McFarland, the hustler behind the disastrous Fyre Competition. “Operation Varsity Blues” reunites Smith with Jon Karmen, who produced that documentary. Smith additionally govt produced “Tiger King,” which grew to become a sensation for Netflix when it aired within the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew Modine (“Full Steel Jacket”) will star as Singer. The filmmakers say they’ll use a mix of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his purchasers.

Watch a teaser trailer for the doc under: