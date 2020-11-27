Netflix Doubles U.Ok. Production Budget to $1 Billion

Streaming large Netflix has doubled its U.Ok. manufacturing price range to $1 billion, following the worldwide success of exhibits together with “The Crown” and “Intercourse Training.”

Netflix is spending this price range on producing greater than 50 exhibits within the U.Ok., regardless of a fraught 12 months that has seen manufacturing on “The Witcher” shut down twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The U.Ok. is an extremely vital market to Netflix and we’re proud to be rising our funding within the U.Ok.’s artistic industries,” mentioned a Netflix spokesperson. “‘The Crown,’ ‘Intercourse Training’ and ‘The Witcher’ are among the many exhibits which were made within the U.Ok. this 12 months and shall be watched by the world. And these exhibits are a testomony to the depth of expertise that exists right here.”

“We are going to proceed to spend money on the most effective content material in each style, and are absolutely dedicated to supporting British manufacturing and inventive expertise for a few years to come,” the spokesperson added.

The Netflix U.Ok. manufacturing price range is second solely to its U.S. spend, and is the biggest of all its hubs in Europe. The streamer is investing closely in studio house to home its productions. Final 12 months, Netflix arrange an enormous manufacturing hub at Shepperton Studios exterior London. After all, given Disney has an identical deal at Pinewood Studios, studio house is at a premium round London, and may lead to a pressure on amenities.

In the meantime, Netflix exhibits proceed to stay within the public eye. The fourth season of “The Crown” has acquired flak from the relations of these portrayed within the present.