Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal casts Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend

Netflix’s six-part adaptation of a novel about a sexual scandal within the Homes of Parliament, Anatomy of a Scandal, has solid Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend within the three lead roles.

The 2017 novel, Anatomy of a Scandal, was written by Sarah Vaughan and relates the tawdry story of a rising, bold politician, James, who has an affair with a junior member of employees, Olivia, however is accused of rape.

His spouse, Sophie, is satisfied that her husband is harmless, however prosecutor Kate (Dockery) is equally satisfied that he’s responsible of the crime.

Netflix describes the six by one-hour collection as “an insightful and suspenseful collection about sexual consent and privilege set in London” and provides extra particulars concerning the three lead characters.

Sophie Whitehouse, performed by Miller, is an Oxford graduate, a spouse and a mom of two, whose completely charmed life is about to implode.

Kate Woodcroft, QC, performed by Downton Abbey star Dockery, is a steely legal barrister specialising in prosecuting sexual crimes who’s risen rapidly in her area, and simply received handed the case of a lifetime.

James Whitehouse, performed by Friend, is an bold and charismatic junior minister who has at all times shared his spouse’s success, till now.

Anatomy of a Scandal might be directed by famed US tv showrunner David E. Kelly, finest recognized for HBO’s Huge Little Lies, Boston Authorized and basic ’90s present Ally McBeal.

Kelly is not any stranger to directing intense dramas about sexual misadventures and relationship trauma – Huge Little Lies starred Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon and was primarily based round a homicide within the small, rich group of Monterey, California, whereas upcoming Sky Atlantic drama The Undoing, once more starring Kidman, plus Hugh Grant, is the story of a seemingly good marriage coming aside.

In search of one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the finest TV collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV exhibits 2020.