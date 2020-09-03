Netflix Drives Ayrton Senna Fiction Drama

Netflix is producing an eight-episode fictional miniseries based mostly on the lifetime of Ayrton Senna da Silva (1960-1994), the Brazilian racing legend who received the Components One World Drivers’ Championship 3 times.

The miniseries will discover Senna’s character and household relationships. The start line will probably be Ayrton’s profession debut, when he moved to England, and can culminate within the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, in the course of the San Marino Grand Prix, when he died.

The collection is produced by Brazil’s Gullane (“The Traitor”) for Netflix with the energetic participation of Senna’s household. The miniseries may have worldwide areas along with intimate areas equivalent to the home the place Senna grew up, in São Paulo state, and to which his kinfolk granted unprecedented entry.

“It is extremely particular to have the ability to announce that we’ll inform the story that just a few folks find out about him. The Senna household is dedicated in making this challenge one thing completely distinctive and unprecedented. And nobody higher than Netflix, that has a world attain, to be our associate,” stated Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister.

“Senna is the kind of individual we want. A younger man that fought for his dream and confronted many obstacles as a way to signify a nation. Senna unites Brazil,” Fabiano and Caio Gullane stated.

“Senna began his journey in São Paulo and conquered the world, we’re honored to take his inspiring journey to all his followers, wherever they’re. Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and bounds and Netflix is proud to take this new have a look at the person behind the motive force to subscribers in additional than 190 international locations,” stated Maria Angela de Jesus, director of unique worldwide productions at Netflix in Brazil.

The miniseries will probably be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese, and is ready to launch in 2022.