Netflix drops dramatic trailer for new erotic thriller Dark Desire

Brace your self – this positively isn’t the form of trailer you’ll need to watch together with your dad and mom nonetheless within the room.

Netflix has launched the trailer for Mexican erotic drama Dark Desire (‘Oscuro deseo’), with the added caveat that the present will “go away you guessing… and sweating”.

Produced by Argos Comunicación for the streaming platform, the multi-episode sequence follows a professor caught up in her sexual obsession for a mysterious youthful man, and stars Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, and Alejandro Speitzer.

The official synopsis for the present reads, “Alma Solares, a prestigious lawyer and faculty professor, visits her finest good friend for the weekend to ‘course of the grief’ of the latter’s divorce. Throughout the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a 23-year-old, they usually have a wild tryst.

“She returns dwelling along with her husband and daughter, decided to neglect her lapse in judgment, however her life turns into a residing hell. What began as a minor journey turns into an incendiary ardour, after which a harmful obsession, unraveling a series of secrets and techniques of a previous that fatally binds all of them.”

The trailer, which you’ll be able to watch under, reveals Alma as she indulges in a wild fling earlier than the identical man rocks as much as her faculty class, unnerving her.

The clip additionally teases a homicide that connects each Alma and Dario not directly, with the suggestion being that their fling wasn’t fairly as spontaneous as Alma initially believed.

Intrigued? You needn’t grasp round, as Netflix dropped the present on its streaming platform earlier as we speak, to coincide with the discharge of the trailer.

You’ll be able to watch the trailer for Dark Desire (‘Oscuro Deseo’) under.

Three males. One girl. One million motives. Dark Desire — a multi-episode erotic thriller — will go away you guessing … and sweating. Now on Netflix.

