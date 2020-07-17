Netflix drops eye-popping first trailer for Liza Koshy dance film Work It

Liza Koshy and Sabrina Carpenter lead an all-dancing solid in upcoming Netflix comedy film Work It, following an formidable pupil who goals of dancing her manner right into a prestigious faculty.

Serving up some critical Step Up/ Convey It On vibes, the film follows Carpenter’s character, an underdog wannabe dancer who’s rejected from the varsity’s aggressive dance troupe, and whose proficient pal (Koshy) agrees to assist her arrange a rival group.

The film’s synopsis reads, “When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the school of her goals is determined by her efficiency at a dance competitors, she types a ragtag group of dancers to tackle the very best squad at school…now she simply must learn to dance.”

Within the trailer, Quinn groups up with an eclectic group of dancers, together with: her good friend Jas (Koshy); the previous choreographer of the rival college dance troupe (The Thunderbirds); a diamond-in-the-rough dancer flying underneath the radar on social media; and a Conan O’Brien lookalike who’s supposedly the “greatest flipper on the town”.

The film is from the identical makers behind To All The Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than and The Kissing Sales space – so it was hardly stunning after we noticed Jordan Fisher, who performed Lara Jean’s sixth grade crush John Ambrose within the sequel To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You.

In the meantime the hilarious get up comedian Michelle Buteau additionally seems within the trailer, apparently taking part in a straight-talking faculty admissions administrator who serves up some laborious truths to Quinn (pattern: “Squirrel good friend, are you for actual?”).

The film, additionally exec produced by Carpenter, will probably be launched seventh August, and you may watch the model new trailer beneath.

One ragtag staff of dancers. One big competitors. ???? ???? ???? ???? WORK IT, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jordan Fisher, will dance its manner into your life on 7 August, solely on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/so9wciKMVP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Trying for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.