Netflix Drops First Look At Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill In Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown was catapulted to worldwide fame for her function because the telekinetic Eleven on the Netflix sequence Stranger Issues. In addition to her persevering with work on that sci-fi hit and her look as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, now Brown is getting to go away one other mark on Netflix with the film Enola Holmes, and now we lastly have our first official appears to be like on the actress enjoying the title character.