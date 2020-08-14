Netflix drops first trailer for The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

The first trailer for Netflix‘s unique movie The Devil All the Time has arrived, giving followers a sneak-peak at Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in the psychological thriller.

Tailored from Donald Ray Pollock’s best-selling novel of the similar identify, the movie follows a spread of “sinister characters” in post-WWII Ohio, every coping with the damages and disturbances they handled throughout the struggle.

In the dramatic trailer, we see Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) play Arvin Russell, a younger man compelled to battle evil forces that threaten him and his household, joined by Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) as unholy preacher Preston Teagardin and Sebastian Stan as crooked sheriff (Man of Metal).

A star-studded solid joins them in the Antonio Campos-directed movie, together with Invoice Skarsgård (It), Jason Clarke (Pet Sematary), Riley Keough (Logan Fortunate), Haley Bennett (Music and Lyrics), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Eliza Scanlan (Little Ladies) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter).

Netflix launched 4 first-look photos from the midwestern gothic story earlier this month, displaying numerous solid members in a sequence of dramatic pictures.

The Devil All The Time is certainly one of the newest unique movies from Netflix starring the higher echelons of performing expertise due out in September, together with Charlie Kaufman’s horror I’m Pondering of Ending Issues.

The platform discovered current success with superhero motion movie The Outdated Guard and Chris Hemsworth-led thriller Extraction, which was revealed to be Netflix’s most watched unique manufacturing of all time final month after being seen by 99 million accounts.

The Devil All The Time will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 16th September. Trying for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the finest sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.