Netflix Drops New Dave Chapelle Comedy Special on YouTube – Variety

Dave Chappelle doesn’t maintain again in a brand new Netflix particular titled “8:46,” which the streaming platform shock debuted totally free on its YouTube comedy channel late Thursday night.

In a set rife together with his signature searing social commentary, the comic touches on every little thing from George Floyd’s dying to being unable to simply accept a Grammy award on the day Kobe Bryant died, to the hypocrisy of conservative TV host Laura Ingraham — and even throws in a signature bit about Ja Rule for levity.

“It’s onerous to determine what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it but,” Chappelle opens, flipping by a black pocket book, later including, “I bought to inform you, that is like the primary live performance in North American since all this s— occurred, so prefer it or not, it’s historical past. It’s going to be within the books.”

The particular was filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with coronavirus-era social distancing pointers in place for attendees, together with face masks and temperature checks. The comedy legend had not carried out on stage in 87 days till the particular, although he has since carried out equally intimate gigs across the Dayton space.

In distinction to his opening remarks, Chappelle dives deep into matters of police brutality and Floyd’s dying within the set. The Emmy winner additionally criticizes political commentator Candace Owens, saying, “I seen Candace Owens attempt to persuade white America, ‘Don’t fear about it. He’s a felony anyway.’ I don’t give a f— what this n— did. I don’t care what this n— did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p—. I don’t know if it stanks, however I think about it does. If I ever discover out, I’ll let you already know for certain. I’ll inform like Azealia Banks. I’ll inform.”

“8:46” references the size of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee towards Floyd’s neck, in the end resulting in his dying. It is usually, as Chappelle reveals, the time of day he was born, in response to his start certificates.

The 27-minute video got here with the disclaimer “From Dave: Usually I wouldn’t present you one thing so unrefined, I hope you perceive,” with a hyperlink to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group aimed toward ending mass incarceration and racial inequality. Its founder, Bryan Stevenson, was the central character within the 2019 movie “Simply Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.