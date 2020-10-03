Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

Netflix has launched a teaser trailer for its Christmas film, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” The movie stars Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, with unique songs by producer and singer John Legend has written unique songs for the movie.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a musical journey set within the gloriously vibrant city of Cobbleton. The movie follows toymaker and inventor Jeronicus Jangle (voiced by Whitaker) who spends his days creating fanciful innovations. Keegan-Michael Key performs his trusted apprentice who steals his most prized creation. Newcomer Madalen Mills performs Jangle’s grandaughter, who discovers a long-forgotten invention and awakens the magic inside for a vacation journey.

Phylicia Rashad gives the voiceover as grandmother within the teaser as audiences get their first look into Jangle’s magical world and innovations.

Director David E. Talbert (“Nearly Christmas”) posted the images on Instagram and wrote: “Twenty years within the making… excited to share first look images of my new movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Netflix’s first unique live-action musical.”

The movie shot within the historic British city of Norwich, reworking the cobbled streets and homes within the space right into a Victorian snowy city, dressed for the vacations.

Different forged members embody Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog”), Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip and “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville.

John Legend’s manufacturing firm Get Lifted is behind the movie. Legend has additionally contributed unique songs for the musical movie, and the model new tune, “This Day” carried out by Usher and Kiana Ledé may change into a contender within the Greatest Unique Track class.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” can be launched globally by Netflix on November 13.