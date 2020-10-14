Netflix Ends Free 30-Day Trial Offer

Netflix is not utilizing a free trial membership to draw new subscribers within the U.S., having ended its free 30-day promo supply earlier in October.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the corporate has ended the 30-day free trial in the US. “We’re completely different advertising and marketing promotions within the U.S. to draw new members and provides them an awesome Netflix expertise,” the rep mentioned. The change was first noticed by weblog TV Reply Man.

Netflix has launched different methods to attempt to lure in new subs, together with by way of the Netflix Watch Free website, launched in August, which presents a smattering of flicks and episodes accessible free to stream with out a membership.

Full motion pictures accessible on Netflix’s Watch Free hub embrace Sandra Bullock thriller “Hen Field,” Adam Sandler comedy “Homicide Thriller” and “The Two Popes” starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. For its authentic TV sequence, Netflix is making solely the pilot episodes accessible totally free, together with these from “Stranger Issues,” “Love Is Blind,” “Elite” and Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us.”

Outdoors the U.S., Netflix started phasing out free-trial presents in numerous markets two years in the past, beginning in Mexico. The corporate nonetheless presents free limited-time membership promotions in some international locations, together with South Korea.

Different subscription-streaming providers usually even have used free trials as a customer-acquisition software — however the methods have diverse broadly.

This summer time Disney ended its free seven-day promo trial for Disney Plus, simply earlier than it premiered “Hamilton” on the service. In the meantime, on a standalone foundation, Disney’s Hulu nonetheless presents free trials of various lengths. At present, Hulu’s $5.99 month-to-month plan with advertisements and the $11.99 month-to-month bundle with out advertisements are free for one month to eligible subscribers. Hulu + Dwell TV, which begins at $54.99 monthly, presents a free seven-day trial.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max presently presents a seven-day free trial for the $15-per-month service. ViacomCBS’s CBS All Entry (set to be rebranded Paramount Plus in 2021) additionally extends a one-week free interval, and the corporate’s Showtime presently presents a 30-day free trial. Amazon continues to supply a free 30-day trial for Prime.

Apple has given away Apple TV Plus (commonly $4.99 month-to-month) free for 12 months to clients who purchase one of many firm’s new gadgets. Final week it mentioned that Apple TV Plus clients whose free 12-month free subscription is scheduled expire between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, will proceed have free entry to the service by February 2021.