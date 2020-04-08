Netflix February 2020 new releases – TV and film this month

To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than is one in every of Netflix’s hottest authentic films so far, and the sequel to the teenager romcom (titled To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You) is a spotlight of the streaming platform’s slate for February, arriving simply forward of Valentine’s Day.

We additionally see a complete host of new exhibits making their debuts in the course of the month, together with coming-of-age sci-fi present I Am Not Okay with This and comedian guide adaptation Locke & Key, whereas Narcos: Mexico and Altered Carbon return for long-awaited second seasons.

And in an actual deal with for followers of animation, Netflix will carry viewers a variety of movies from the Studio Ghibli catalogue – together with Kiki’s Supply Service and My Neighbour Totoro – the primary batch of a collection from the legendary Japanese studio becoming a member of the service.

Saturday 1st February

Clueless 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy film loosely primarily based on Jane Austen’s basic novel Emma. Watch on Netflix

For Retains 1988 coming-of-age comedy a couple of teen being pregnant, starring Mollie Ringwald. Watch on Netflix

Hush A deaf author retreats into the woods to dwell a solitary life and is confronted by a masked determine in this slasher film. Watch on Netflix

In This Nook of the World Anime drama following a girl who lives by wartime Hiroshima and is married off to a person she barely is aware of. Watch on Netflix

Kiki’s Supply Service Studio Ghibli basic a couple of 13-year-old who strikes to a seaside city along with her speaking cat Jiji. Watch on Netflix

Laputa: Citadel within the Sky Studio Ghibli’s first film follows younger orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper Colonel Muska, whose aircraft is attacked by a gang of air pirates. Watch on Netflix

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season two Second collection (in two components) of the French youngsters’ present about superheroes. Watch on Netflix

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Film primarily based on the favored manga, set between the second and third collection of the anime collection. Watch on Netflix

My Life Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman star in this melodrama film a couple of man who’s recognized with terminal most cancers and makes tapes for his unborn son. Watch on Netflix

My Neighbor Totoro Two kids befriend a large rabbit-like creature after they transfer to a new home in one in every of studio Ghibli’s most beloved movies. Watch on Netflix

The Evening Is Brief, Stroll On Lady Anime a couple of younger lady who embarks on an extended night time of partying and interacts with an more and more eccentric forged of characters. Watch on Netflix

Ocean Waves Anime tv film primarily based on the 1990 novel of the identical title by Saeko Himuro. Watch on Netflix

Solely Yesterday Studio Ghibli film that follows an single profession girl Taeko Okajima as she takes her first prolonged journey outdoors her native Tokyo. Watch on Netflix

Porco Rosso An Italian First World Battle ex-fighter ace who has been reworked into an anthropomorphic pig. Watch on Netflix

The Promise Historic drama film a couple of love triangle that develops instantly previous to the Armenian genocide, starring French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. Watch on Netflix

Rango Animated Western comedy film a couple of pet chameleon who aspires to be a hero. Watch on Netflix

Tales from Earthsea A strong wizard named Sparrowhawk who seeks the supply of his world’s imbalance in one other Studio Ghibli film. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 2nd February



Woman Fowl Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan as an artistically inclined senior-year scholar. Watch on Netflix

Monday third February



Workforce Kaylie half three The third instalment of the comedy a couple of well-known 19-year-old billionaire. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 4th February

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Nice! The American stand-up tackles physique picture and social media amongst different matters in a new stand-up particular. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday fifth February

The Pharmacist (Restricted Collection) Documentary collection a couple of pharmacist in Louisiana who makes an attempt to reveal the corruption behind the opioid disaster following the dying of his son. Watch on Netflix

Thursday sixth February

Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one Unique anime collection set 30 years after a illness had turned a lot of the inhabitants into carnivorous bugs. Watch on Netflix

Friday seventh February

Dragons: Rescue Riders season two A second collection for the spin-off present from the How one can Practice Your Dragon franchise. Watch on Netflix

Horse Lady Netflix Unique: a socially awkward girl with a passion for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime exhibits finds her more and more lucid goals trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Locke & Key season one Primarily based on a preferred comedian guide collection, this sees three siblings transfer right into a home full of reality-bending keys after their father is murdered. Watch on Netflix

My Holo Love season one Korean language collection following a lonely girl who kinds a reference to a human-like hologram. Watch on Netflix

Trainwreck Amy Schumer stars in a film she wrote a couple of journal author who’s made to consider that relationships and marriages maintain no worth. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 9 th February

Peter Rabbit 2017 film adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved kids’s books starring James Corden because the titular bunny

Wednesday 12th February



To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo amongst these reprising their roles

Thursday 13 th February

Dragon Quest: Your Story Japanese anime film primarily based on the Dragon Quest collection of video video games

Love Is Blind season one New actuality present wherein single males and girls search for love and get engaged all earlier than assembly in particular person

Narcos: Mexico season two Second season of the companion collection specializing in drug cartels and the unlawful drug commerce in Mexico

Friday 14th February

The BFG Steven Spielberg’s 2017 adaptation of the Roald Dahl basic, with Mark Rylance starring because the eponymous large

Cable Ladies season 5: half one The primary a part of the ultimate season of Netflix’s Spanish interval drama set in a ’20s telecommunications firm

Isi & Ossi German language film a couple of billionaire’s daughter who fakes a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer

Sunday 16 th February

Proud Mary Successful girl working for an organised crime household in Boston has her life rotated when she meets a younger boy

Friday 21st February



Gentefied season one Three Latin cousins navigate their variations as they work to maintain their grandfather’s taco store afloat

Monday 24th February

Higher Name Saul season 5 The primary episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Dangerous spin-off. Subsequent episodes launched weekly

Wednesday 26th February

I Am Not Okay with This season one A teen navigates the complexities of highschool, household and her sexuality whereas coping with new superpowers

Thursday 27th February

Altered Carbon season two Lengthy-awaited second run for the cyberpunk collection primarily based on the 2002 novel of the identical title

Followers season one Netflix’s first Japanese live-action collection following an aspiring actress who hits it massive due to a candid Instagram

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Again Evolution The 22nd instalment within the Pokémon film collection and a CGI remake of the primary film

Friday 28th February



All of the Shiny Locations Two teenagers scuffling with emotional scars change one another’s lives in this film primarily based on the best-selling novel

F1: Drive to Survive season two Second season of the documentary collection specializing in the game of Formulation 1

Queen Sono season one South African drama a couple of undercover agent who fights crime whereas coping with crises in her private life