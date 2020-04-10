Netflix Finally Revealed What To Expect From That Extra Tiger King Episode

Depart a Remark
It’s been about three weeks since Netflix’s Tiger King hit the streaming service however it’s nonetheless holding sturdy at No. 1 of the platform’s hottest titles. Streamers simply cannot get sufficient of the wild true-crime documentary collection centering on Joe Unique’s cat breeding zoo that takes various jaw-dropping twists. And earlier this week we discovered {that a} bonus episode is perhaps coming by way of an announcement from Tiger King’s Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Netflix has now dropped what to anticipate from the eighth episode. Test it out:
There you have got it. This Sunday, Netflix is dropping a Tiger King bonus episode, however it’s most likely not what you anticipated. As an alternative of one other documentary format episode of the collection, Neighborhood’s Joel McHale will likely be internet hosting a Tiger King aftershow that includes interviews with key gamers from Tiger King.
Within the Twitter announcement, the actor made the announcement in full Joe Unique apparel clarifying that it will be known as The Tiger King and I and give attention to interviews with these concerned with the venture. It sounds just like the eighth episode was filmed after the discharge of Tiger King again in March and will likely be about how their lives have modified for the reason that launch of the collection.
Joel McHale promised the aftershow will likely be eye-opening and a humorous take a look at the present everybody loves to debate proper in the mean time. (Simply watch a few of our CinemaBlend employees focus on the actual villain of Tiger King). Whereas the notorious Joe Unique is at the moment in jail and certain busy setting off a big lawsuit from behind bars, there are confirmed appearances and interviews from John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Most likely by way of video chat contemplating the circumstances?
The information comes following Doc Antle’s current replace about putting his tigers is isolation at their dwelling at Myrtle Seaside Safari to guard them from coronavirus following phrase {that a} tiger on the Bronx Zoo examined constructive for the virus, changing into the primary recognized animal to have COVID-19 within the US. Followers of the collection will undoubtedly prefer to to atone for the lives of Tiger King’s actual individuals – particularly in any case the eye the present has acquired over the previous few weeks.
This bonus episode appears not in contrast to the reunion episode of Netflix’s viral Love Is Blind shortly after the collection aired. This can be the beginning of a rising pattern for the streaming platform to present its subscribers extra from the unique exhibits and films they’re watching as soon as the hype reaches its peak.
Tiger King And I, the eighth Tiger King episode and aftershow hosted by Joel McHale, hits Netflix on April 12.
