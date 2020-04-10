Netflix Finally Revealed What To Expect From That Extra Tiger King Episode

Joel McHale promised the aftershow will likely be eye-opening and a humorous take a look at the present everybody loves to debate proper in the mean time. (Simply watch a few of our CinemaBlend employees focus on the actual villain of Tiger King). Whereas the notorious Joe Unique is at the moment in jail and certain busy setting off a big lawsuit from behind bars, there are confirmed appearances and interviews from John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Most likely by way of video chat contemplating the circumstances?