Netflix finds the identify of Episode 1 of the reside motion collection One Piece, and it is vitally most likely that you’re acquainted

Netflix has printed the identify of the primary episode of his reside motion collection in keeping with One Piece, and anime and manga fanatics will most likely acknowledge it.

This is as a result of the episode identify, Romance First light, turns out to trace on the foundation of One Piece.

Launched as a one-shot written by way of the author of One Piece (Eiichiro Oda) in Shonen Soar 1996’s summer season particular, Romance First light is set a younger pirate named Monkey D. Luffy, who, to stay issues brief and spoiler-free, does numerous pirate stuff. Romance First light may be the primary arc of the anime, informed right through the primary episodes.

So just right el one-shot of Romance First light it was once now not known as One Piece on the time of its authentic e-newsletter, was once necessarily followed because the foundation of One Piece. If truth be told after all se reimprimió en One Piece Pink: Grand Characters.

Now, it is unclear if the primary episode of Netflix’s One Piece collection will likely be a compilation of the arc Romance First light or if the episode identify is merely a tribute originally of the collection.

Netflix introduced the collection in 2020 as a partnership with The next day to come Studios and Shueisha “to carry the pirate journey tale of [One Piece] from Japan to audiences all over the world. “. Netflix printed this be aware from Oda, the writer of the manga collection, on the time of the announcement:

The tale of One Piece makes a speciality of the Straw Hat Pirates and their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, who, after consuming the cursed Gum-Gum Satan Fruit, turns into what is basically a rubber guy. This provides Luffy the facility to stretch his frame nice distances. Luffy and his staff seek for the mythical treasure of One Piece as they who discovers it turns into the King of the Pirates.

There’s no legitimate casting or a selected unencumber date at the moment, however manufacturer Steven Maeda (Misplaced, The X-Information) would be the showrunner for the collection, with Oda as govt manufacturer along Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements by way of The next day to come Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer, Hanna). Additionally, the script symbol for the primary episode finds that this was once written by way of Matt Owens and Maeda.