Netflix, Finland’s Aurora Jump Into ‘Bordertown – The Mural Murders’

Netflix has acquired the Finnish film “Bordertown – The Mural Murders,” a derivative of the favored Nordic crime collection which is now in its third season.

Produced by Matti Halonen and Johannes Lassila at Fisher King, “Bordertown – The Mural Murders” will begin taking pictures subsequent month and shall be launched theatrically in Finland by the newly-launched distribution banner Aurora Studios. Netflix has international rights to the film outdoors of Finland.

The film brings again “Bordertown”‘s key solid, Ville Virtanen, Anu Sinisalo and Sampo Sarkola. The screenplay is written by Miikko Oikkonen and Antti Pesonen, and Juuso Syrjä will direct.

The plot of the film follows good police investigator Kari Sorjonen chasing his arch enemy Lasse Maasalo. The film is ready towards the backdrop of a social media voting contest by which folks have voted on with out whom the nation could be higher off. When three of essentially the most-voted folks disappear, Sorjonen is requested to come back again to work to research the hate crimes.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to launch to film theaters the award-profitable and critically acclaimed Bordertown, which has been one of many high Nordic noir IPs,” stated Antti Toiviainen, the CEO of Aurora Studios.

Matti Halonen, the Government Producer of the movie at Fisher King, stated ”Bordertown is an enormous viewers film, and Aurora Studios goes for a nationwide theatrical launch in autumn 2021.”

“Additionally it is actually wonderful that we’ve signed a worldwide distribution settlement with Netflix which implies that in all probability for the primary time ever, a Finnish-language movie shall be proven all around the world, from US to Australia,” added Halonen.

The filming of “Bordertown – The Mural Murders” will happen in and round Helsinki, the capital of Finland, underneath strict sanitary pointers.

“Bordertown – The Mural Murders” is financed by Yle, Netflix, Aurora Studios, Enterprise Finland and the Finnish Movie Basis.