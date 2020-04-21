Netflix for Android now has a screen lock option to prevent clumsiness

Have you ever ever ever unintentionally touched your phone’s present while looking at Netflix? Isn’t it irritating when your timeline will get scrubbed randomly, or you end up pausing the show, or worse, you skip a full episode via mistake?

Neatly, Netflix has heard you. At least its Android clients. The streaming platform has added (h/t: 9to5Google) a model new show screen lock technique to the media controls on its Android app. The selection is visible on the bottom left of the Netflix UI whilst you get began streaming one factor.

Pressing the show screen lock selection locks all of the UI, along with the play/pause buttons. This ensures unintended touches don’t bathroom down your viewing experience. You gained’t be succesful to get proper of entry to the participant controls until you faucet on the “Show Locked” button to unencumber the UI.

It’s a small attribute addition, nevertheless could cross far, notably when you occur to’re looking at Netflix for your phone with youngsters. Beneath is a GIF showing how exactly the show screen lock attribute works, courtesy of 9to5Google.

9to5Google

