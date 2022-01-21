Netflix formally confirms Season 2 of The Squid Recreation: “Its universe has simplest simply begun”

The Squidward Recreation universe has simplest simply begun, in line with Netflix co-CEO and leader content material officer Ted Sarandos. The corporate has in any case showed Season 2 of the sequence.

Sarandos has known that the most well liked Netflix sequence will go back for another season, confirming earlier statements by means of sequence author Hwang Dong-hyuk. In keeping with Selection, the remarks got here all over Netflix’s This fall 2021 profits interview, wherein Sarandos was once requested about the way forward for the sequence.

“CompletelySarandos mentioned.The Squid Recreation universe has simplest simply begun“.

No additional main points are identified about this Season 2 of The Squid Recreation, so we can need to stay up for extra information about its historical past and unencumber date on Netflix. The good fortune of the primary season was once so overwhelming that we discovered a couple of months in the past that its author was once no longer simplest negotiating for this showed continuation, but additionally for a 3rd season. This, for now, isn’t respectable.

Hwang Dong-hyuk additionally mentioned some of the exchange endings of the primary season of The Squid Recreation, which can have utterly modified his universe and the way forward for the sequence. He additionally made it transparent that even supposing there was once no affirmation from Netflix on the time, the sequence would proceed.

“I promise you Gi-hun shall be againHwang mentioned.He’ll do one thing for the sector“.

For the instant We can need to stay up for extra respectable details about Season 2 of The Squid Recreation, which is able to premiere on Netflix sooner or later no longer but decided.