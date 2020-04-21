Netflix France Buys 50-Movie Package of Iconic Titles from MK2 – Variety

Collections of movies by iconic administrators akin to François Truffaut and Charlie Chaplin are heading to Netflix as half of a wide-ranging deal struck with distributor MK2 Movies.

The titles can be out there solely in France for now.

Twelve of Truffaut’s seminal movies, together with “Jules and Jim” and “The 400 Blows” (pictured), will launch on the streaming big on April 24. The deal is especially auspicious given France’s ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which is because of stay in place till Could 11.

The pact between Netflix and the indie arthouse distributor covers a list of 50 movies directed by Truffaut, Chaplin, Demy, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen and Krzysztof Kieslowski.

The settlement, nevertheless, isn’t unique, and choose titles are nonetheless out there on different platforms, akin to Amazon Prime Video. Nevertheless, the pact — which is able to see all 50 movies rolled out all year long — does mark the primary time such in depth collections of movies from some of the administrators can be supplied collectively on a streaming platform.

The Truffaut assortment will roll out with the next movies: “Mattress and Board”; “Fahrenheit 451”; “Confidentially Yours”; “Jules and Jim”; “Love on the Run”; “Shoot the Piano Participant”; “Stolen Kisses”; “The 400 Blows”; “The Final Metro”; “The Delicate Pores and skin”; “The Lady Subsequent Door”; and “Two English Women.”

Sara Could, director of acquisitions and co-productions for France and Italy, stated: “These heritage movies are common in scope and can all the time stay a supply of inspiration for each our members and the writers and administrators with whom we collaborate at the moment.”

Nathanaël Karmitz, CEO of the Paris-based MK2, added: “We’re more than happy that Netflix is strengthening its place in heritage cinema and main worldwide authors with this settlement. MK2’s function, by means of its catalogue of greater than 800 titles representing half of the world historical past of cinema, is to contribute to the transmission of this common cinema heritage and to make these movies accessible to the best quantity of individuals, together with the youngest. This broadcasting settlement is nice information for all French individuals who love cinema and its historical past.”