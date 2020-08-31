Netflix Free Streaming: Bird Field, Two Popes, Stranger Issues, More

Netflix has launched a smattering of unique films and collection utterly free to stream — no account wanted.

The streamer’s new “Watch Free” web site, obtainable free to any web consumer worldwide, is a bid to land new paying prospects: Every of the titles obtainable free has a pre-roll sizzle reel highlighting a variety of Netflix unique programming. On the finish, Netflix prompts viewers to enroll in an account.

“Go to netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the kind of leisure you possibly can count on from us by watching the primary episode of a few of our hottest exhibits,” Netflix says on the location.

Netflix films obtainable free to stream proper now are Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Field,” Adam Sandler comedy “Homicide Thriller,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston; DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Child: Again in Enterprise”; and Oscar-nominated “The Two Popes” with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

On the TV facet, Netflix affords a half-dozen titles — nonetheless, it’s making free solely the pilot episodes of every of the collection. These embrace hit originals “Stranger Issues” and actuality present “Love Is Blind,” Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” “Grace and Frankie” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “Elite,” and “Our Planet.”

On its free-streaming touchdown web page, Netflix notes, “The choice might change every now and then, so watch now!”

Netflix’s expanded “sampling” technique copies a tactic that has been used for years by premium pay-TV networks like HBO and Showtime. Throughout the COVID pandemic, pay providers supercharged the scope of the free trials and free content material, aiming to transform home-quarantined customers into paying subs.

The brand new free-streaming choices from Netflix have been first noticed by Indian tech-news web site Devices360. “We’re taking a look at totally different advertising and marketing promotions to draw new members and provides them an important Netflix expertise,” an organization rep advised the location.

Be aware that Netflix’s free titles might be considered solely on the internet by way of a pc or on an Android gadget (Apple iOS browsers will not be supported). You possibly can’t stream the free content material on connected-TV platforms.

Netflix’s launch of the brand new free-streaming touchdown web page comes after it dabbled in sampling earlier this 12 months. This previous April, it made a choice of 10 documentary movies and collection obtainable without cost on YouTube, positioned as a useful resource for home-bound academics and college students. In February, Netflix provided the 2018 unique film “To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than” free to look at for a restricted time within the U.S. as a part of selling the sequel.