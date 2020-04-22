Netflix gets 16 million new subscribers during lockdown

With most individuals staying dwelling as coronavirus sends total nations into lockdown, it isn’t shocking that curiosity in dwelling streaming providers has elevated.

Netflix has seen vital progress in its membership numbers because the outbreak, possible helped partly by its current smash-hit documentary collection Tiger King.

The streaming service reported that it has gained 16 million members within the first three months of 2020, virtually double the signups it noticed within the last quarter of 2019.

Tiger King has taken the world by storm with its weird true story about eccentric zookeeper Joe Unique, with Netflix saying the present has been seen in 64 million households since its debut late final month.

However not every thing is ideal on the planet of streaming.

Whereas Netflix intends to stay to its launch schedule till the tip of June, there might come a degree the place the service reaches a scarcity of new content material as most of its productions are at the moment suspended.

It additionally faces competitors from Amazon Prime Video and new child on the block Disney+, which solely launched within the UK final month.

In search of your subsequent lockdown watch? Try our round-up of greatest Netflix TV collection.