Netflix Getting Jurassic Park Movie Trilogy After Leaving Peacock

The streaming-rights revolving door continues: Netflix would be the U.S. streaming dwelling for the unique trilogy of Common’s “Jurassic Park” movies beginning subsequent month.

That comes after NBCUniversal’s Peacock obtained a short 17-day window on the titles — the unique 1993 “Jurassic Park,” 1997’s “The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park,” and 2001’s “Jurassic Park III.” For now, it doesn’t seem as if the 2 most up-to-date titles within the franchise — 2015’s “Jurassic World” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” can be found on a subscription-streaming service within the U.S.

Netflix introduced that the trio of dinosaur pics, based mostly on the Michael Crichton sci-fi novels, might be coming to the streaming service’s U.S. lineup beginning Aug 1. The deal for the Common films exhibits that — even with the media conglomerates launching their very own direct-to-consumer streaming automobiles — Netflix isn’t being utterly frozen out of the licensing sport for library titles.

In the meantime, WarnerMedia additionally Monday introduced a clutch of titles coming and going from HBO Max. Among the many modifications to the linuep: All eight of Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter” movies are expiring as of Aug. 23.

The spate of rights expirations comes as WarnerMedia’s HBO Max (which launched Could 27) and NBCU’s Peacock (which bowed nationally July 15) have used blockbuster titles to reel in prospects. Whereas titles usually come and go on streaming companies, the comparatively brief home windows for some big-draw films on HBO Max and Peacock has been notable.

The primary two films within the “Jurassic Park” sequence have been directed by Steven Spielberg. The unique film starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, whereas within the sequel Goldblum reprised his function from the primary movie alongside Julianne Moore and Pete Postlethwaite. “Jurassic Park III,” directed by Joe Johnston, featured the return of Sam Neill starring towards William H. Macy and Téa Leoni.

Common is about to reunite Dern, Goldblum and Neill for “Jurassic World 3,” slated (for now) for a June 21, 2021, launch.

Netflix final week introduced a acquire of 10.1 million web new streaming subscribers within the second quarter, coming after its report 15.78 million in Q1, as the corporate once more benefited from shoppers in coronavirus quarantines. Nevertheless, Netflix gave a smaller-than-expected Q3 subscriber forecast, because it expects slower progress after the COVID-19 bump within the first half of 2020.