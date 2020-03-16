Netflix Halts Production on ‘The Witcher’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

Netflix has paused manufacturing within the U.Ok. of its fantasy drama “The Witcher” for 2 weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak, Selection has confirmed.

“The Witcher” is the primary main scripted sequence to be halted within the U.Ok. due to coronavirus. Produced in-house by Netflix, “The Witcher” is shot at Arborfield Studios to the west of London.

Production crew had been informed in an e-mail final night time in regards to the determination to pause manufacturing, and in addition informed that they’ll proceed to be paid by Netflix through the two-week stoppage.

A supply near “The Witcher” manufacturing shared the e-mail despatched to employees, which stated: “The coronavirus has raised difficult points for everybody working on set on productions for Netflix. We’re very grateful for all of the work everybody has finished to maintain solid and crew secure throughout this pandemic.

“Solid and crew well being is our major concern. We’re coping with an unprecedented international pandemic that’s past our management, and in lots of cases with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments (together with journey restrictions in lots of nations).

“As such, now we have made the choice, efficient instantly, to pause manufacturing for 2 weeks throughout this troublesome time, and we are going to help our manufacturing companions working on Netflix UK scripted sequence in doing the identical. It will permit everybody the time to make knowledgeable selections about the way to transfer ahead.”

There are at present no Netflix characteristic movies in manufacturing within the U.Ok., and fewer than 5 scripted sequence.

The information was first reported by Deadline.