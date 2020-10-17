Netflix Halts ‘The Harder They Fall’ Due to Positive COVID Test

Netflix has paused capturing on “The Harder They Fall” after a member of the manufacturing examined constructive for COVID-19, Selection has confirmed.

The Western, which stars Idris Elba and Regina King, was roughly 5 weeks into capturing in New Mexico. No members of the first solid examined constructive, in accordance to an insider. Manufacturing is predicted to resume subsequent week although it’s unclear what day cameras will begin rolling once more. It’s additionally unclear if the solid or crew member who examined constructive was symptomatic. Capturing stopped late Thursday and remained shut down on Friday.

“The Harder They Fall” additionally options Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. Jeymes Samuel directs from a script he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to remark for this report.

Elba was one of many first celebrities to go public with a coronavirus prognosis. In March, Elba introduced that he and his spouse, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had been identified with COVID-19.

“The Harder They Fall” facilities on an outlaw who discovers that the person who killed his dad and mom has been launched from jail. He assembles a gang to assist him as he embarks on a quest for revenge.

Hollywood has dedicated a substantial amount of assets to determining methods to safely resume manufacturing in the course of the pandemic. Main movies resembling “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “The Matrix 4” have all resumed capturing in latest months. There have been setbacks alongside the way in which. “The Batman” had to shut down filming for practically two weeks in September after its star, Robert Pattinson, contracted coronavirus. It has since resumed capturing.

“The Harder They Fall” is the primary venture to go into manufacturing in New Mexico since COVID-19 instances began to rise final spring.