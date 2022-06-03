Netflix has started its plan to prevent us from sharing accounts. These are the results

Netflix is ​​not going through the best of its moments right now. In recent months, we have seen how there has been a decrease in users who pay the subscription month after month to view their content. Given this, like any other company, they have tried to implement different measures. But instead of improving the content, what they decided to do was announce that shared Netflix accounts should end, causing each user will pay their own account.

Although the first information pointed to 2023 for the implementation of this plan against shared accounts, the truth is that recently started to be applied in tests. But not everything is perfect, as Netflix has found that its plan is not working in selected countries to implement it initially.

Netflix comes face to face with its own strategy

On paper, it seemed easy enough for Netflix managers to impose a system that forced its users to pay an extra amount of money if the account was being shared. This is something that would only apply to those accounts that had users who did not live at the same address. But from paper to reality there is a big difference, and that is that in the countries where tests have been carried out, such as Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, it is not working.





The tests began in these countries in March, precisely to avoid criticism from other countries in which there is a larger market share. But the system developed seems to be imperfect, since many users who have shared accounts have not received any communication or warning of the price increase of 2 euros for doing this practice. This has caused two situations to occur simultaneously: a large number of users have not been detected by this system and continue to use their shared accounts, and another part if they have seen their price increase and They have terminated the service.

This is why numerous questions have arisen about the system that Netflix uses to be able to interpret that it is a common address. That is why we are talking about a disastrous systemwhich is causing the opposite effect to the desired one, causing more users to ask to unsubscribe from the service.

for now, It is unknown when this system will be implemented in the rest of the countries.. But seeing that it is not working well at all in the testing phase, Netflix may rethink the strategy it is following in this regard or finish polishing the system. What is clear is that, in the short term, shared accounts will continue to be a reality.

A Netflix spokesperson has clarified the following about the case:

“Although we started working on account sharing more than 18 months ago, for five years we have been clear that “a Netflix account is for people who live together in one household”. The millions of members who actively share a account in these countries have received an email notification, but given the importance of this change, we are gradually increasing the notifications through the service itself. We are satisfied with the response to date”

