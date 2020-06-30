Netflix Hires Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer – Variety

Netflix has tapped advertising veteran Bozoma Saint John, a former senior exec at Apple, Uber and most not too long ago Endeavor, as its new CMO, the corporate introduced.

Saint John is Netflix’s third chief advertising officer in lower than a yr. She replaces Jackie Lee-Joe, the one-time CMO of BBC Studios, who had solely been at Netflix for 10 months. In line with Netflix, Lee-Joe is exiting the streamer for private causes; she has been dwelling in Australia along with her household since March for the reason that begin of the coronavirus pandemic. Lee-Joe had been named to succeed former Netflix CMO Kelly Bennett, who introduced his retirement from the corporate final yr.

Saint John will begin at Netflix this August, reporting to chief content material officer Ted Sarandos.

“I’m thrilled to hitch Netflix, particularly at a time when storytelling is crucial to our world, societal well-being,” Saint John stated in an announcement. “I really feel honored to contribute my expertise to an already dynamic legacy, and to proceed driving engagement sooner or later.”

Netflix boosted advertising spending 12% in 2019, to $2.65 billion, as it has confronted new streaming entrants like Disney Plus and HBO Max — and wishes to point out Wall Avenue it might probably proceed to develop its subscriber base. However the firm’s advertising funds in Q1 of 2020 truly was 18% decrease than the yr prior.

In Saint John’s two years as CMO of Endeavor, which she joined in June 2018, she oversaw the holding firm’s advertising efforts for divisions together with WME, IMG, UFC, Skilled Bull Riders and Miss Universe, and headed up its world advertising enterprise that serves as an company.

Previous to that, Saint John was chief model officer at Uber for a couple of yr, after serving as head of shopper advertising for Apple Music and iTunes for just a little over three years. She had joined Beats by Dre in 2014, which Apple acquired shortly after she arrived. Beforehand, she was Pepsi-Cola North America’s head of music and leisure advertising.

“Bozoma Saint John is an distinctive marketer who understands the best way to drive conversations round common tradition higher than virtually anybody,” Sarandos stated in an announcement. “As we deliver extra nice tales to our members all over the world, she’ll outline and lead our subsequent thrilling section of creativity and reference to shoppers.”

Earlier in her profession, Saint John served as VP of selling for ladies’s style model Ashley Stewart and managed accounts at advert companies Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee’s SpikeDDB. She holds a bachelor of arts diploma from Wesleyan College in African-American research and English.

Throughout her stint at Apple, she appeared in an advert for Apple Music that includes James Corden and Apple execs Eddy Cue and Jimmy Iovine that aired through the 2016 Emmy Awards. At Apple, Saint John labored on campaigns together with the advert for Taylor Swift’s exercise wipeout and one other starring Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson — and took a memorable flip along with her presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Builders Convention in 2016 displaying off the brand new Apple Music interface.

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John was born in Middletown, Conn., and spent her early childhood in Nairobi, Kenya, as effectively as Washington D.C., and Accra, Ghana, earlier than her household moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., when she was 12 years previous. After dwelling in New York’s Harlem for over a decade, she now resides in Los Angeles.