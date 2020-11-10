Netflix Hires Nne Ebong as VP of Overall Offers, Original Series

New Netflix head of international TV Bela Bajaria has made a key addition to her crew.

Nne Ebong has joined the streamer as vp of general offers and unique collection, engaged on Brian Wright’s newly-formed general offers crew. In her new function, Ebong will work with Wright on some of Netflix’s most high-profile general offers, together with these with Ryan Murphy, the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps.

She involves Netflix from Paul Lee’s WIIP, the place she served as artistic lead since becoming a member of the corporate in Sept. 2018. Whereas there, she developed and produced initiatives together with “The White Home Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Beforehand she served as ABC Studios’ SVP of drama improvement the place she developed some of the studio’s largest reveals together with “Scandal,” “The best way to Get Away with Homicide,” “American Crime,” “Designated Survivor,” “As soon as Upon a Time,” and “Revenge.” Ebong joined ABC Studios in 2006 as director of Present Programming, overseeing “Misplaced,” “Brothers & Sisters” and “The Ghost Whisperer.”

Previous to ABC Studios, Ebong headed up collection improvement at Shaun Cassidy Productions, throughout which era she served as a producer on the ABC collection “Invasion.” She additionally labored as a artistic government at Common Cable Productions, which was recognized as USA Cable Leisure on the time. She additionally bought a pitch for a function movie to Fox 20.

The hiring comes as Bajaria continues to fill out the manager ranks below her management. In late October, she introduced that every one tv operations would transfer below one umbrella as half of the corporate’s international focus going ahead. Nonetheless open, nevertheless, is the top of U.S. tv function, with the seek for a candidate to fill the function ongoing.

Deadline first reported Ebong’s hiring.