Netflix Hires Que Minh Luu to Head Originals in Australia – Variety

International streaming large Netflix has employed Que Minh Luu as its director of native originals for Australia. She was beforehand an govt producer on the Australian Broadcasting Company.

The transfer is known to sign a larger dedication by Netflix to commissioning extra native content material from Australia. Luu might be based mostly in Sydney and take up the position from mid-July.

Whereas on the ABC, throughout a 3 and a half yr stint, she was concerned in style bending exhibits together with Content material, Diary of an Uber Driver, Retrograde, and The Heights. Prior to that she was a contract editor, after which in the script division at Matchbox Photos.

She is a member of a number of boards, together with the SPA Display Without end Advisory board, Display Australia’s Gender Issues Activity Drive, and the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship board, which she helped create in honour of her late associate, Jesse Cox, a Walkley Award successful radio producer.

“I’ve beloved my time on the ABC. I’m significantly grateful to formidable boss woman Sally Riley, who noticed one thing in this large nerdburger standing earlier than her these years in the past. I received to make some superb exhibits and check out some bizarre stuff, all together with her backing and belief.

“In these unsure occasions, the ABC will endure. I’m a passionate advocate for the ABC and the essential operate it performs for the general public. It’s been a privilege to contribute to, and to confront, problems with range and inclusion throughout the org and the content material it makes.”

Australian display media has been rocked by collapsing revenues at conventional broadcasters, woes for pay-TV chief Foxtel and mass redundancies at Australian Broadcasting Company. A lot of the turmoil has been sparked by the success of streaming corporations.