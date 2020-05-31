Netflix, Hulu, HBO Support of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd Protests – Variety

In an uncommon transfer, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Starz and different main Hollywood gamers are utilizing their company social media accounts to take a stand and help the Black Lives Matter motion amid the continuing nationwide protests decrying the dying of George Floyd by the hands of cops.

Netflix tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We now have a platform, and we’ve got an obligation to our Black members, staff, creators and expertise to talk up.”

The transfer drew accolades on the platform, together with from director Ava DuVernay and “Orange Is the New Black” and “Mrs. America” star Uzo Aduba.

And Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday posted that “We stand in solidarity in opposition to racism and violence. When members of our neighborhood damage, all of us damage. We’re pledging $1M in help of efforts to handle social injustice.”

A quantity of different leisure manufacturers have adopted go well with as of Saturday evening, as protests have gained momentum all through the nation, now of their fifth day.

Notably, Disney-owned Hulu tweeted and posted on Instagram the message that “We help Black lives. Immediately, and on daily basis. You’re seen. You’re heard. And we’re with you.”

No different Disney company manufacturers seem to have issued statements on the matter.

A number of WarnerMedia leisure manufacturers’ social media accounts joined within the help. HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT all modified their Twitter handles to #BlackLivesMatter and posted the next:

Amazon Studios posted on Twitter and Instagram that “Collectively we stand with the Black neighborhood — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies within the battle in opposition to racism and injustice.”

Lionsgate-owned Starz additionally lent its company voice to the trigger. “We can not stand silent whereas our Black communities beneath the burden of violence, discrimination and injustice,” wrote Starz on Instagram. “Coloration of Change and the NAACP are among the many organizations taking the lead within the battle for racial justice in America. We help them of their mission and you’ll too.”

Quibi modified its Twitter bio to learn, “We stand collectively in opposition to injustice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Social media platforms additionally echoed that help for the motion, with Twitter altering its bio to easily learn “#BlackLivesMatter” and TikTok issuing the next assertion: