Netflix in Talks to Buy Amy Adams’ ‘Lady in the Window’ From Disney

Netflix is in early negotiations to purchase Amy Adams’ thriller “The Lady in the Window” from Disney, sources verify to Selection.

Disney had initially scheduled the film for Oct. 4, 2019, then delayed the movie to Might 15, 2020, earlier than taking it off the launch schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney had acquired the film as a part of shopping for the 20th Century Fox movie studio in March 2019.

Joe Wright directed from a screenplay tailored by Tracy Letts. “Lady in the Window,” primarily based on the A.J. Finn novel, follows a psychologist who witnesses a criminal offense whereas spying on her new neighbors in New York Metropolis.

Gary Oldman performs the household patriarch. Letts portrays the therapist of Adams’ character and Brian Tyree Henry performs a detective. The forged additionally contains Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush produced “The Lady in the Window.”

“The Lady in the Window” was certainly one of the final initiatives accomplished by Elizabeth Gabler’s Fox 2000 manufacturing firm, which was shuttered after Disney acquired the Fox leisure belongings. Fox 2000 specialised in literary-based fare reminiscent of “The Satan Wears Prada,” “Lifetime of Pi,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Love, Simon.”

Netflix has been shopping for an array of studio movies for launch by way of its streaming service, together with 4 from Paramount: “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run”; Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s romantic comedy “Lovebirds”; Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7”; and Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman.” The information about “The Lady in the Window” was first reported by Deadline.