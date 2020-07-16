Netflix India Adds Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol Titles – Variety

Struggle drama “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady,” starring Janhvi Kapoor, comedy-drama “Ludo,” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, and suicide bomber story “Torbaaz,” starring Sanjay Dutt, are amongst Bollywood titles that can bow straight on Netflix India, as cinemas throughout the nation stay shuttered as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the large streamer introduced a raft of titles that can make their India debut on the service, together with Mira Nair’s BBC sequence “A Appropriate Boy,” primarily based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel; and younger grownup romance “Mismatched,” an adaptation of Sandhya Menon’s e book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi.’

The slate consists of Gitanjali Rao’s pageant favourite “Bombay Rose,” the primary Indian animation to open Venice Critics’ Week; and Alankrita Shrivastava’s feminist drama “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,” starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, that premiered at Busan final yr.

Crime thriller “Raat Akeli Hai,” starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui; romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny,” with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey; dysfunctional household drama “Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Loopy,” that includes Kajol; horror story “Kaali Khuhi,” that includes Shabana Azmi; satire “Severe Males,” primarily based on Manu Joseph’s novel, additionally starring Siddiqui; police drama “Class Of ’83,” starring that includes Bobby Deol; and darkish comedy “AK vs AK,” starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, full the brand new movie lineup.

Upcoming sequence embody “Masaba Masaba,” starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves; modern drama “Bombay Begums,” that includes Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash; and dramedy “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” starring Swara Bhaskar and Ravi Patel.

“We all know our members have distinctive tastes, moods and wishes — typically, they wish to lean again and watch a pleasant comedy, and at different occasions, they need a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the sting of their seats,” mentioned Monika Shergill, vp of content material at Netflix India. “We’re so proud to deliver these numerous tales created by acclaimed and rising storytellers and producing companions.”