Netflix India Slate Adds Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit Star

Netflix has unveiled a 40-strong India slate throughout genres that includes a galaxy of stars together with Dhanush, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, R. Madhavan and Raveena Tandon.

Produced by media character Karan Johar as a part of his long-term partnership with the streamer are documentary movie “Looking For Sheela,” which follows Ma Anand Sheela who shot to fame in Netflix’s “Wild Wild Nation”; and have movies – relationships anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans,” starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Fatima Sana Sheikh, and long-distance relationship movie “Meenakshi Sundareshwar,” that includes Sanya Malhotra. Johar-produced collection embody suspenseful household drama “Discovering Anamika,” starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Kapoor, and the second season of glitz actuality present “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”

Characteristic movies embody Reliance Leisure’s marital drama “Bulbul Tarang,” starring Sonakshi Sinha; Aanand L. Rai and T Sequence’ homicide thriller “Haseen Dillruba,” that includes Taapsee Pannu; sports-based romcom “Jaadugar,” with Jitendra Kumar; and Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster movie “Jagame Thandhiram,” starring Dhanush. There are a brace of Venice pageant titles – “Milestone,” and the beforehand introduced “The Disciple,” govt produced by Alfonso Cuaron.

“Pagglait,” from producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, is a journey of self-discovery; whodunit “Penthouse” stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal; whereas John Abraham and Emmay Leisure’s “Sardar Ka Grandson” is a household entertainer starring Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor.

The beforehand introduced “Navarasa,” and “Dhamaka” are additionally a part of the movie slate.

Scripted collection embody Roy Kapur Movies and Ramesh Sippy Leisure’s small-town procedural “Aranyak,” starring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee; marital comedy “Decoupled,” with R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla; romance anthology “Feels Like Ishq”; and Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content material and Chernin Leisure’s female-centric drama “Bombay Begums” by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash.

The second seasons of SK World Leisure and Golden Karavan’s Emmy-winning police procedural “Delhi Crime,” Viacom18’s political drama “Jamtara: Sabka Quantity Aayega,” pupil drama “Kota Manufacturing facility,” romantic drama “Mismatched,” Imtiaz Ali’s crime drama “She,” and fashion- and Bollywood-set “Masaba Masaba” are additionally arising, as is the fourth season of younger grownup romance “Little Issues.”

Different scripted collection embody “Ray,” administrators Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey’s interpretation of tales by Oscar-winning Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ali Fazal; Anushka Sharma’s white-collar crime drama “Mai,” with Sakshi Tanwar; and the darkly comedian “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Upcoming documentary collection embody police investigation present “Crime Tales: India Detectives,” set in India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru; Leena Yadav’s “Home of Secrets and techniques: The Burari Deaths” that investigates the mass dying of a Delhi household; and Vice Studio’s take a look at the minds of Indian killers, “Indian Predator.”

Amongst actuality collection’ “Social Forex” explores if social media influencers can survive offline in the actual world; and the second season of Indian marriage ceremony present “The Huge Day.”

Comedy programming contains competitors “Comedy Premium League,” and specials from comedians Kapil Sharma, Sumukhi Suresh, Aakash Gupta, Rahul Dua and Prashasti Singh.

“Our slate tells you that we’re very bullish, we’re betting huge on India,” Monika Shergill, VP, content material, Netflix India, advised Selection. “We’re persevering with with the tales that we all know will entertain folks.”