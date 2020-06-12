Netflix Inks Multi-Title Pact With Nigeria’s EbonyLife – Variety

Netflix has signed a multi-title cope with prolific Nigerian producer Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife to create two authentic collection. A number of branded movies and a collection have additionally been licensed to the streaming service.

Among the many highlights will probably be a movie adaptation of “Demise and the King’s Horseman,” a play by Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka, and a collection primarily based on Lola Shoneyin’s best-selling debut novel, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.” One of many unnamed initiatives will premiere on the platform in 2020. Additional particulars about the remainder of the EbonyLife slate will probably be revealed at a later date.

Since changing into a family identify within the 2000s along with her daytime discuss present “Moments With Mo,” Abudu has risen to grow to be probably the most trusted names in Nigerian leisure. After launching EbonyLife as an upscale TV community in 2012, she moved into function movie manufacturing with slickly produced titles like “The Wedding ceremony Celebration,” a glitzy romcom that shattered native B.O. data to grow to be probably the most profitable Nigerian movie of all time. The three highest-grossing Nigerian motion pictures are all EbonyLife productions.

Associated Tales

In 2018, EbonyLife struck a three-series cope with Sony Footage Tv, with the primary challenge set to inform the story of the feminine warriors of the traditional West African kingdom of Dahomey.

“As a Nigerian storyteller, my greatest motivator has all the time been to inform genuine and untold tales that resonate with each individual, no matter the place they’re from on this planet whereas showcasing our tradition, heritage and creativity,” says Abudu. “This unprecedented partnership is testomony to Netflix’s funding in African storytelling.”

“Mo is on the forefront of inventive storytelling in African tv,” says Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s head of African Originals. “Her ardour for creating high-quality, riveting multi-genre movies and TV exhibits that seize the creativeness whereas showcasing the range and richness of Nigerian tradition is clear in her spectacular physique of labor.”

It’s been a banner 12 months for the Los Gatos-based streaming service’s African enlargement. Earlier this 12 months, Netflix dropped its first African authentic, “Queen Sono,” a South African spy collection starring Pearl Thusi (“Quantico”), in addition to the South African teen drama “Blood & Water,” which shortly climbed the streamer’s high 10 each day rankings throughout the globe, together with the U.S. and the U.Ok. It additionally introduced its first Nigerian authentic, an untitled sci-fi drama collection helmed by veteran director Akin Omotoso (“Vaya”).

“We imagine that extra folks need to see their lives mirrored on display and for that to occur, we’d like to verify there’s a large 123 of content material that caters to our members’ numerous tastes,” says Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s director of licensing and co-productions for Africa.

Pictured (L-R): Lola Shoneyin, Mo Abudu, Wole Soyinka