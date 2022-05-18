Netflix integrates into the Summer Game Fest with its Geeked Week: date of the event dedicated to video games

Although the week will be focused on the next series on the platform, a space is also reserved for games.

Netflix remains committed to squeezing the full potential of video games through series that expand each of the most popular universes in the sector, which has left us with productions such as Arcane, The Cuphead Show or the Resident Evil series, which has already presented a new trailer. The platform will delve into all this content during its Geeked Weeka week dedicated to teaching trailers and trailers about his most fantastic projects. However, Netflix intends to end its festival with a very special day.

The event dedicated to video games will take place on June 10We are talking about an event dedicated entirely to video games, both with series based on them and with titles developed by Netflix. As happened last year, this festival joins the Summer Game Fest 2022to be held in early June, and will feature Geoff Keighley as presenter. If you want to be aware of everything that Netflix is ​​preparing around video games, keep in mind that this day will be held next June 10thwith time still unknown.

Geoff Keighley has shared the news through Twitter along with some details about the presentation: “We will have news and announcements about series based on video games and also news / world premieres of netflix games!” Therefore, we already have several reasons to closely follow the initiatives of the popular brand, since it will feed our favorite hobby with series and more video games.

After all, Netflix has shown very interested in our industry. He has already made some purchases that reiterate his intention to develop his own video games, something that he has complemented with the signing of key figures in the sector. All this will be used to create exclusive mobile games for members of its platform, with the goal of launching some 50 titles by the end of 2022.