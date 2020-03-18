Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix’s inaugural week-long comedy pageant, entitled Netflix Is A Joke Fest, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Primarily based on the newest CDC tips we’ve determined to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to start April 27. We’ve been blown away by the thrill from followers and we are going to work to reschedule it once we can. Within the meantime please everybody take care, maintain onto your tickets and we look ahead to seeing you all quickly. Extra info for ticket holders can be out there on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com within the weeks forward,” representatives for the streamer stated in a press release.

The pageant, produced in affiliation with Stay Nation, was speculated to happen throughout over 20 venues in Los Angeles, together with the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium and The Largo, between April 27 and Might 3. Evenings of standup comedy with comedians Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Taylor Tomlinson, Iliza Shlesinger, Deon Cole, Marlon Wayans and Ken Jeong have been amongst among the scheduled occasions. The pageant was additionally set to incorporate a partnership with Comedy Offers Again, a nonprofit group whose mission is to create a security internet for comedians in want with psychological well being, medical and monetary disaster assist.

This information comes lower than an hour after Cinemark grew to become the third main movie show chain to shut its doorways indefinitely to restrict the chance of spreading this lethal virus. Apple additionally not too long ago introduced retailer closures for a similar purpose.

Such occasion cancelations will not be new to Los Angeles, the place Emmy FYC screenings and panels, Paley Fest and different festivals such because the Newport Seaside Movie Pageant not too long ago introduced they have been altering their plans out of concern for public well being. Throughout the nation and the world issues are faring equally, with the Rolling Stones suspending their North American tour, and BAFTA suspending its Tv Awards and Tv Craft Awards, for instance.