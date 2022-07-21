Netflix is ​​doing this survey to find out what we would pay to watch ads. There are bad (and good) surprises

Netflix is ​​not going through its best moment currently. After suffering a considerable drop in active users on the platform and trying to deal with shared accounts without success, they are already exploring the incorporation of ads. After recently learning of the union between Netflix and Microsoft precisely for this, it seems that they have gone to work with surveys in order to assess the new prices. And there are surprises of all kinds.

In any company it is normal conduct surveys before launching a new advertising campaign, or make a new strategy. This is precisely what has been detected by a Twitter user who has shared different images of the new plans that will end up being presented in a few months.

Two different proposals to continue enjoying Netflix

Through a tweet, Antonio Casado, posted three different images of the plans they would bet on. In these, it is about choosing one of them, although you can also answer that you do not want any and that you would be discharged. in the different plans the price, the video quality, the simultaneous streamings, the possibility of downloading and whether or not there are ads are specified. The first option they propose is the following:

Plan 1 Plan 2 Plan 3 Plan 4 Precio 1.99 € 7.99 € 1.99 € 12.99 € video quality 480p 1080p 1080p 480p Streaming simultáneaos 1 4 2 2 downloads And No And No Adverts No And And No





The highlight of these plans is undoubtedly in the video quality. In plans 1 and 4, 480p resolutions are discussed, something that undoubtedly seems like a joke, since it will be difficult to visualize something with a little quality on a mobile. The most interesting plan may be the third party as it has Full HD quality with ads, but a payment of only 1.99 euros.





In the second round of plans, different options are proposed that if they have a higher quality, but obviously the prices also go up. In this case we summarize them in the following table:

Plan 1 Plan 2 Plan 3 Plan 4 Precio 22.49 € 5,99 € 17,99 € 3,99 € video quality 4K + HDR 4K + HDR 1080p 4K + HDR Simultaneous Streaming 4 4 1 1 downloads And No And No Adverts No And And No





In this case, the most interesting plan is undoubtedly the fourth, since for four euros you have the highest quality without ads (although downloads are also limited) and on a single device. In the rest, yes, the prices are increased, especially plan number 1. But to this is also added that there may be limitations in these contents with advertising plans. Although, the 4K plan has an incredible price increase compared to what we currently have on the platform.

Keep in mind that these plans come from images on Twitter of alleged surveys. This means that we have to take this information very carefully. From Genbeta we have already contacted Netflix to confirm or not this information and they have offered us the following message: