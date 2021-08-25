Netflix Is going Comedian-Con: Streamer Launches Fan Match For 70 Presentations

Netflix is entering the fan match area.

The streamer is launching a world promotional livestream match that may have unique first appears to be like and interviews overlaying greater than 70 collection, movies and specials.

The development is titled, relatively oddly, “Tudum” — regarding the sound that accompanies the Netflix emblem at first of its programming.

It’s billed as the corporate’s “first-ever world fan match” and lines the streamer’s “greatest stars and creators.” Collaborating presentations come with the approaching seasons of Stranger Issues, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to L. a. Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai.

The transfer follows up at the streamer webhosting WitcherCon, a web-based birthday celebration of all issues Witcher in July, and Paramount+ saying its upcoming Superstar Trek Day on-line match in September. In all circumstances, studios all through the pandemic generation are making their very own in-house on-line fandom occasions relatively than essentially depending on exterior in-person fandom occasions similar to Comedian-Con.

Netflix’s Tudum is Sept. 25 and will probably be broadcast throughout Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch.