Netflix Is Losing A Nic Cage Fan-Favorite To Disney+

It’s additionally a very good time to be a Nicolas Cage fan, who has began to become involved in some particularly thrilling tasks following a notable 2018 when he starred in each Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Mandy. After just lately engaged on the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Coloration Out of House, Cage is signed on to play an amusement park janitor in horror movie Wally’s Wonderland that’s been in the course of filming, in addition to play an exaggerated model of himself in The Insufferable Weight of Huge Expertise, which is anticipated in spring 2021.