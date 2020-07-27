Netflix/ITV’s Thriller ‘Marcella’ Set For French Remake Ordered by TF1

Netflix/ITV’s hit thriller “Marcella” is about for a French adaptation produced by Elephant and commissioned by TF1. The deal was made by Cineflix Rights which has unique worldwide rights to the brand new collection.

Hans Rosenfeldt’s “Marcella” was produced by Buccaneer Media and stars Anna Friel who gained an Worldwide Emmy Award for her function within the collection. Season three of “Marcella” is presently accessible on Netflix and can premiere on ITV within the U.Okay. the autumn.

“Rebecca,” the French adaptation of “Marcella,” shall be directed by Didier Le Pêcheur (“Innocents”), and was co-written by Le Pêcheur and Delphine Labouret (“Innocents”). The eight-part collection is being produced by Elephant (Gaëlle Cholet and Sandra Ouaiss), and begins taking pictures this month round Paris.

The paranoid thriller shall be headlined by Anne Marivin (“Ce soir je vais tuer l’murderer de mon fils”) within the titular function. Six years after abandoning the hunt for a serial killer and quitting the police pressure, Rebecca decides to return to work to flee the despair consuming away at her, which has distanced her from her husband (Benjamin Biolay) and her youngsters.

Throughout her investigations right into a collection of brutal murders, Rebecca turns into satisfied that the killer is identical particular person who had beforehand eluded her; however her makes an attempt to trace down the assassin are hampered by a collection of blackouts and reminiscence loss.

The high-profile forged is accomplished by Samir Guesmi (“The Revenant”), Valérie Karsenti (“Family scenes”), Gregory Montel (“Name my agent”), Baptiste Lecaplain, Clotilde Courau, Patrick Timsit, Ophélia Kolb, Moussa Mansaly (“Validé”), Salim Kechiouche, and Pauline Cheviller (“Balthazar”).

“Marcella has been an enormous success within the UK and internationally – an affidavit to the energy of the characters and story created by Hans Rosenfeldt and Buccaneer Media,” stated James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights.

“We’re all actually wanting ahead to seeing how the artistic crew at Elephant develop Rebecca for French viewers and – by way of our distribution deal –a worldwide viewers,” stated Durie.

Sandra Ouaiss, the managing director of Elephant Worldwide and co-producer of the French remake together with the corporate’s managing director Gaëlle Cholet, stated the French remake will “dive even deeper into Rebecca’s private journey, turning the primary two seasons into one, to deliver one other edge to this heroine.”

Anne Viau, the creative director of French Drama at TF1, stated the community group was “instantly seduced by the character of Rebecca, which is each extraordinarily endearing, but additionally mysterious and sophisticated.”

“The function affords a terrific vary for an actress like Anne Marivin. All of the substances of an addictive ‘thriller noir’ are there to seduce our viewers!,” stated Viau.

The cope with Elephant was brokered for Cineflix Rights by Julien Leroux and Sabrina Ayala, SVP of gross sales in France, Italy, Iberia, and Latin America.

“Marcella” was created by Rosenfeldt (The Bridge) with Nicola Larder (The Tunnel), and govt produced by Tony Wooden. It’s produced Buccaneer Media for ITV and Netflix. Cineflix Rights has unique worldwide distribution rights to the format and completed collection.