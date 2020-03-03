Netflix June 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month

It’s all about sophomore outings this month on Netflix. Unique shows GLOW, Luke Cage, Queer Eye and baking contest Nailed it! are all set to debut their second seasons in June.

We’re additionally set to bid farewell to fan favorite Sense8: its last, function size episode can be launched, fairly fittingly, on the eighth.

Plus, there’s some high notch British TV coming too, together with Peter Capaldi’s last season of Physician Who, and David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II.

Discover out about all the things coming to Netflix UK this June under.

Friday 1st June

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami A documentary about the eccentric and inimitable pop singer

November 13: Assault on Paris Survivors of the 2015 terrorist assault at the Bataclan share their tales

You Me Her: season 3 The polyamorous relationship comedy drama returns

MirrorMask Neil Gaiman’s 2005 movie follows a younger circus performer who will get trapped in a fantasy world

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: season 2 Freeman explores completely different cultures and religions in this documentary collection

Saturday 2nd June

The Fringe of Seventeen Coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson

Thursday seventh June

Oldboy (2013) Remake of the beloved Korean noir drama starring Josh Brolin

Ghostbusters (2016) All-female reboot of the basic comedy, which sees Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig tackle the ghouls of New York Metropolis

Friday eighth June

Sense8: The Sequence Finale The Sensates struggle to save lots of the cluster in the last chapter of the cult sci-fi collection

Learn extra: Every part you must learn about the Sense8 finale

Alex Strangelove One excessive schooler’s quest to lose his virginity

The Staircase Netflix’s newest true crime documentary tells the story of Michael Peterson, an American novelist who was convicted of murdering his spouse

Sunday 10th June

Warcraft Duncan Jones’ massive finances cinematic tackle the fashionable gaming collection

Monday 11th June

Planet Earth II David Attenborough’s highly effective documentary involves Netflix after first airing on the BBC in 2016

Friday 15th June

Queer Eye season 2 Arriving a lot, a lot sooner than many anticipated, the Fab 5 are again for extra fabulous leisure

The Ranch: Half 5 Ashton Kutcher’s Netflix comedy returns

Set it Up The rom-com starring Lucy Liu and Zoey Deutch sees two company executives attempting to set their bosses up

Stranger Than Fiction Will Ferrell stars in this drama a few man trapped in a story he can’t management

Monday 18th June

Unsolved: Tup & Biggie A scripted true crime collection monitoring the police investigation into the murders of two rap icons

Wednesday 20th June

The Vietnam Conflict Ken Burns’s definitive documentary collection is an eviscerating account of the Vietnam Conflict

Thursday 21st June

Star Trek Past The third instalment of JJ Abrams Star Trek reboot movie collection starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto

Friday 22nd June

Marvel’s Luke Cage: season 2 The bulletproof man has grow to be the hero of Harlem – however his world is upended by a mysterious new villain

Shooter: season 3 Sniper Bob Lee (Ryan Phillipe) is drawn right into a conspiracy in this new season. New episodes will drop weekly

Derren Brown: Miracle The illusionist’s seventh one man present (from 2016) arrives on Netflix

Cooking on Excessive A cooking present with a distinction: welcome to the first ever hashish cooking present. Cooks put together a collection of marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of superstar judges

Monday 25th June

Physician Who: season 10 Peter Capaldi’s last season arrives on Netflix

Name the Midwife: collection 6 One other collection of BBC’s hit interval drama is made accessible on-line

Black Mass Johnny Depp stars as Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger

Tuesday 26th June

Sausage Get together Seth Rogen’s specific animated comedy follows a sausage on a mission to seek out out what actually occurs as soon as meals leaves the grocery store

Wednesday 27th June

Denial A shifting true story about Deborah Lipstadt (performed by Rachel Weisz), an American historian who was sued by David Irving for libel and needed to show to a British court docket that the Holocaust had occurred

Friday 29th June

GLOW: season 2 The Attractive Girls of Wrestling somersault again on to our units

Nailed it! season 2 The hilarious newbie baking present returns

La Foret French drama about the disappearance of a teenage woman close to the Ardennes Forest

Restoration Boys Unique Netflix documentary following recovering opioid addicts and attempt to put their lives again collectively after years of drug abuse

Saturday 30th June

Central Intelligence Cop comedy with Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson