Netflix Just Cancelled Two Shows Because Of COVID-19, Including One That Had Already Been Renewed

Earlier this week, Comedy Central reversed its four-season renewal of Tosh.0 and cancelled the present as a substitute, with the reason is the community’s pivot in the direction of grownup animation. Now, Netflix is seemingly following in Comedy Central’s footsteps however for very totally different causes. In a shock transfer, the streaming large cancelled two well-received reveals as a result of influence of COVID-19. Of the 2 cancellations, one present had already been renewed, and it’s form of a bummer.
Netflix has formally cancelled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. The Society had already been renewed for Season 2 final summer season, so the transfer to cancel the present comes as a little bit of a shock. Per Deadline, The Society was all set to start filming Season 2 subsequent month, however these plans have clearly been thwarted as a result of present’s now-cancelled standing.
As for I Am Not Okay With This, sources report that the present, which relies on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, was given the greenlight for Season 2. Scripts had already been written with the intention to go into manufacturing quickly. Nevertheless, Netflix had by no means formally confirmed that Season 2 was a go (not less than not publicly), and now it appears to be like prefer it by no means will.
A press release issued by Netflix cites that COVID-19 is especially guilty. In accordance with sources, the uncertainty surrounding manufacturing begin dates and surprising will increase in price range had been among the many causes behind the cancellations. Learn the complete assertion from Netflix under:
We’ve made the tough determination to not transfer ahead with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re dissatisfied to need to make these selections attributable to circumstances created by COVID, and we’re grateful to those creators, together with: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Corridor, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Leisure for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all of the writers, casts and crews who labored tirelessly to make these reveals for our members around the globe.
It’s actually unlucky that such high quality reveals are being axed as a result of pandemic, however the manufacturing shutdowns have delayed every part and successfully modified the best way studios are even going about filming when resuming manufacturing. That mentioned, it’s presently unclear whether or not Netflix will likely be cancelling any extra reveals down the road as a result of monetary influence of COVID, however I hope not.
All advised, it kinda sucks that the solid, crew, and writers for The Society and I Am Not Okay With This needed to take successful. I used to be particularly trying ahead to a possible Season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This and, now, it’ll be becoming a member of a protracted record Netflix reveals that had been cancelled after only one season.
The Society and I Am Not Okay With This are nonetheless obtainable to stream on Netflix. For extra on what to look at within the coming months, remember to take a look at our 2020 fall TV premiere information.
