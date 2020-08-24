Netflix Just Cancelled Two Shows Because Of COVID-19, Including One That Had Already Been Renewed

We’ve made the tough determination to not transfer ahead with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re dissatisfied to need to make these selections attributable to circumstances created by COVID, and we’re grateful to those creators, together with: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Corridor, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Leisure for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all of the writers, casts and crews who labored tirelessly to make these reveals for our members around the globe.