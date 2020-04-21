Netflix Lands Rights to Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Film – Variety

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest movie is coming to Netflix.

The streaming web site has acquired the worldwide rights, excluding China, to Legendary Leisure’s “Enola Holmes,” wherein Brown performs the youthful sister of Sherlock Holmes.

The movie tells the story of the youthful Holmes, who’s a gifted super-sleuth in her personal proper and infrequently outsmarts her sensible siblings Sherlock and Mycroft. When their mom mysteriously disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday, she seeks assist from her older brothers. Nevertheless, she takes issues into her personal palms and runs away to London to discover their mom. Alongside the best way, Enola’s caught in the course of a conspiracy that would alter the course of political historical past.

Based mostly on Nancy Springer’s e book sequence “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” the movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy-winning director of “Fleabag” season 2. The script was written by Jack Thorne.

Legendary’s Mary Guardian, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce together with Brown and her sister Paige Brown by their PCMA Productions. Bradbeer, Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer from Legendary function govt producers.

“The Enola Holmes Mysteries” sequence started with “The Case of the Lacking Marquess” in 2006, and is comprised of six books. The sequence has been nominated for 2 Edgar Awards.

Brown will subsequent seem on the massive display in “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Nov. 20. Season four of her hit Netflix sequence “Stranger Issues” was set to start manufacturing in February, however the coronavirus pandemic postponed its schedule. Its launch date has but to be introduced.