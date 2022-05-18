Netflix lays off workers while continuing to lose subscribers: the crisis of the company that had no rival

Netflix has announced the dismissal of 150 employees and also that it will stop dispensing with the services of dozens of contractors, after presenting quarterly results with a large drop in subscribers.

The firm that said it had no rival now has new strategies such as the idea of ​​advertising in exchange for reducing its price (something that Disney + could also do) or that it will no longer allow account sharing. You also want to try live streaming. Another novelty announced today is that will dispense with many workers.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

Layoffs by mail

A source familiar with the situation has told The Verge that the cuts include at least 26 workers from the company’s fan-focused Tudum website, which serves as a companion to Netflix content. Before this recent round of layoffs, Netflix had recently cut about 25 marketing positions.

The workers dismissed today from Tudum were informed of the measure in a mass email, which according to Netflix spokeswoman Erika Masonhall, was sent by the contracting company. This massive dismissal of workers instead of talking to people one by one is a practice that we have seen on several occasions in recent months.

The streaming giant said that most of the employees affected by the layoffs are in the United States and that this decision has been primarily financially driven and not performance driven.

First big drop in a decade





Last quarter, Netflix reported the loss of about 200,000 subscribers, the first time it had lost subscribers in more than a decade. also wait lose another 2 million in the next quarter. There are many reasons that could be affecting it, such as the tough competition in the market, that the pandemic that locked us up at home and boosted technological services has given way to freer measures and also the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that Netflix closed its services in Russia in March.

Spencer Neumann, CFO of Netflix, already announced a few weeks ago, when presenting his latest quarterly results, that the company will reduce its expenses for the next two years.