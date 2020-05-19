Netflix ‘lining up adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Stay Shut’

After the success of The Stranger, Netflix are reportedly working to adapt one other Harlan Coben novel – Stay Shut – for the small display screen.

In accordance with Deadline, the streaming platform is finalising a take care of Purple Manufacturing Firm – the British producer behind thriller thriller The Stranger – to develop the 2012 novel right into a Netflix title.

The publication reported that Netflix and Purple haven’t but connected a author or forged to the mission, which can comply with stay-at-home mum Megan, photographer Ray and detective Broome – all of whom are dissatisfied with their lives and hiding darkish secrets and techniques.

Netflix has beforehand labored with Purple on Coben’s Secure in 2018 and 2016’s The 5, which additionally aired on Sky within the UK.

In August 2018, American writer Coben signed a five-year take care of Netflix to develop 14 of his novels into collection and movies for the platform, the most recent mission being Polish collection The Woods which premieres on 12th June.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and Purple Manufacturing Firm for remark.

