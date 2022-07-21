Netflix loses almost 1 million subscribers in three months. He wants to get them back with plans that will leave their essence behind.

Netflix has presented the financial results of the last quarter with a historical loss of subscribers: 970,000 people have unsubscribed from the service in the second quarter of 2022. Although it is an important figure, the company predicted losing up to 2 million.

We must remember that in the first quarter of the year it lost 200,000 users and that already seemed like a lot to us for the streaming giant that there was a time in its history in which he seemed unstoppable. If the results of the first three months of the year took away 150 jobs and 300 a few weeks later, we will see what can happen now.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

Future plans for your recovery





The company, who has 220 million subscribers worldwide, has been optimistic and believes that it can recover that million users between July 1 and September 30. And this it wants to achieve with the changes it is implementing… and that will make the platform lose part of what its basic principles were.

On the one hand, Netflix is ​​exploring different alternatives for us to stop sharing passwords. As his plan is to make his clients pay more to share, with this he hopes to boost his income, which has contained what could have been a sharp drop in the stock market after the announcement of results.

Another of the future plans with which he hopes to resume growth of years ago is to offer advertisements. The company that was characterized by not having advertising (which it has denied many times), now wants to offer lower rates than the current ones in exchange for us seeing advertising. Which will result in an experience similar to watching TV. For this mission, they have just joined Microsoft, which will help them with technology.

Ads may not be used with all Netflix content

Regarding the plan to include ads in its movies and series, Netflix representatives said when presenting their latest results that “probably we will start in a few markets where ad spending It’s significant.”

And furthermore, it’s just been reported that when Netflix’s cheapest ad-supported subscription plan launches, subscribers could find themselves cannot access some of the Netflix titles, available for other plans. Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said, presenting the latest results, that the upcoming subscription option will not include all of its licensed content at launch.

Netflix is ​​holding meetings with various studios to modify their agreements and be able to offer their programs in streaming along with ads. According to information provided by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is ​​renegotiating its deals with Warner Bros.Universal (the producer of Russian Doll) and Sony Pictures Television (producer of Cobra Kai).

And it seems that these audiovisual giants they do not want their content to reach the audience through advertisements. Apparently, the service will also have to renegotiate the conditions of some of the older series it broadcasts, such as Breaking Bad.

Shows and movies from US and international studios and distributors will be missing unless the company can convince them to change the original deal between Netflix and these production companies.