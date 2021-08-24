Netflix main points how a lot time elapses between the Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare and the unique sequence

The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare trains these days! At the instance of the premiere of the animated movie, Netflix has introduced main points of how a lot time elapses between this new film and the unique sequence, thus providing you a clearer position within the franchise timeline.

It is a prequel to The Witcher, so clearly happens BEFORE the occasions of the sequence. The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare tells us in regards to the origins of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s instructor and probably the most related figures for Ciri within the online game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Even though we have not noticed his complete possible, his exploits are discussed within the online game. And now we can know them!

prior to NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF comes out Monday, right here’s a snappy explainer on how the brand new anime film suits into THE WITCHER timeline %.twitter.com/bggPhqkyFw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 20, 2021

The Nightmare of the Wolf takes position within the yr 1165 and The Witcher takes position in 1263. This makes a distinction of 98 years. The animated movie will display us the heyday of Kaer Morhen, the citadel that was once the house of the Warlocks. Within the online game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt we see a Kaer Morhen virtually in ruins, even supposing Season 2 of The Witcher guarantees to provide us a greater view of the citadel. Warlocks come to Kaer Morhen in iciness to leisure, however this time there can be no iciness leisure.

As well as, the sequence will even return to the yr 1100, when Vesemir was once a kid, even supposing basically the sequence can be evolved virtually totally in 1165. In the end, there can be different explicit moments by which they display us instances a lot previous that may provide an explanation for sides akin to the connection between people and elves.

And in case you are short of extra prequels, do not fret. Netflix is ​​operating on The Witcher: Blood Starting place, a chain that serves as a prequel set 1,200 years prior to the occasions of the principle sequence, which can be made up of six portions and can inform a brand new tale on Netflix “misplaced in time“, together with”the introduction of the primary Witcher prototype, and the occasions that ended in the basic ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, males, and elves merged to grow to be one“. The sequence started major manufacturing in August, however has no liberate date but.

In the end, we remind you that The Witcher Season 2 premieres on December 17 (and there may not be a Season 3) and The following-gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have to be at the means.